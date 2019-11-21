KETK GIVES BACK: Arp Police Department

ARP, Texas (KETK) – KETK said thanks to the Arp Police Department for their community service and their hard work to keep their town safe.

With its 7 officers and 2 K-9 officers, Chief Joe Keegan said APD is more like a family than just a police department.

Officers serve members of their community and work to keep them safe. They also assist the Troup and Overton police departments and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now, the department is preparing for the city’s annual Christmas parade, coming up next month.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.





