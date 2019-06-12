KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

KETK wants to thank the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for their generous and selfless service to our community.

Angelina County is roughly 865 square miles with 80,000 residents that the sheriff’s office covers.

The business manager, Joan Davidson said, “They all work so hard, everyone carries more than one hat, everybody does multiple jobs.”

Davidson describes the atmosphere as a team who helps each other.

The sheriff was on the job this morning, but described as a hard-working man.

“He [sheriff] is always in high demand. That man works 24/7, 365,” Davidson said.

Thanks to Peltier Cheverolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, sandwiches and cookies were provided from the Corney Bakery in Tyler.

At the end of the year $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service.

