KETK GIVES BACK: Lufkin Fire Department

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – KETK showed its gratitude to the Lufkin Fire Department for its service and commitment to the community.

For LFD, that community includes the entirety of Angelina County.

As a show of thanks, KETK morning anchor Isaac Ramirez treated the firefighters to a lunch of sandwiches and cookies provided by Peters Chevrolet of Longview.

It was a well-deserved treat for the busy department.

Fire Chief Jesse Moody said LFD has answered some 12,000 calls this year, including those for fires, hazmat incidents, water rescues, medical emergencies, confined space rescues, and more.

“Basically, if you call, we come,” Moody said.

Still, as a fire department, LFD’s attention is focused on fires. And, with cold weather here and the holidays right around the corner, Chief Moody has some advice to keep your home safe.

“Make sure you keep furniture and any flammable products away from your heat source, especially space heaters,” he said. “And when you set up your Christmas tree, make sure you keep your tree watered and away from any open flame sources.”

He also warned against overloading those electrical circuits and power strips.

“Each string of electrical lights has a maximum number of strings that can be connected,” Chief Moody said. “Make sure you don’t exceed that.”

And if you need help installing a smoke detector in your home or just changing the batteries in one, LFD is there to help.

Just call the department’s non-emergency number, 936-633-0488, and, as Chief Moody said, if you call, they’ll come.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.