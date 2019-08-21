KETK GIVES BACK: Jacksonville Fire department

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to Jacksonville Fire Department for its service to its community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch, courtesy of Peters Chevrolet in Longview.

The lunch treat offered the department’s members a chance to take a break. JFD stays busy, answering about 4,600 calls a year between fire and EMS.

Every firefighter of JFD is also certified by the state as an EMT.

Fire Chief Keith Fortner had nothing but praise for his department.

“When I go to work every day,” he said, “it’s not like going to work. I’m going with my friends. I’ve got a great crew, and they all support each other.”

KETK welcomes this opportunity to travel around East Texas and offer support and thanks to the first responders who so often risk their lives to save ours.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.