Junior League of Longview closing Bargain Box store

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 24 years, The Junior League of Longview is closing its Bargain Box store at 1109 Fourth St.

The organization used the store, which sold clothing provided by Neiman Marcus, to fund its community service projects.

“During the tenure of this partnership, the League has been able to return thousands of dollars back into the community through projects, grants, and scholarships,” the announcement said.

“Just as the Junior League of Longview recognized a unique opportunity for this collaboration with Neiman Marcus in 1996, the League has continued to evaluate the current changing retail climate and look to the future for innovative avenues to fundraise to serve the Longview community,” the announcement said.