HOTEL HERO: Watch viral video of Tyler woman saving choking guest

TYLER, Texas, (KETK) – In a viral video, a worker at Quality Inn Tyler – Lindale had to take action when a guest started choking.

On August 3rd, a guest, John Short, went down steps and Rebecca Moore realized he couldn’t breathe.

As Moore went up to see how she could help, a man went up to Short, and began hitting him on the back. She told the man that they needed to do the Heimlich maneuver.

She tried to do two thrusts, but because of the height difference, she was unsuccessful. On her third attempt, to relieve him of choking, in the video, Moore got on a step and after the last thrust, the object left his throat and he began to breathe again.

Afterwards, Moore made sure that he was breathing properly again and went to get water for him.

The video is gaining a lot of traction on both YouTube and TikTok. As of Thursday afternoon the video has over 190,000 views and over 20,000 likes on TikTok.