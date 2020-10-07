Mistletoe & Magic is set to go on early December

Photo courtesy of Mistletoe and Magic – The Junior League of Tyler, Inc.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mistletoe & Magic, The Junior League of Tyler’s annual holiday shopping event, will still take place December 2 and 5 at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, TX.

After months of planning and preperation, the Junior League has made changes in order to host a safe event.

A few changes include the removal of Gala, originally scheduled for November 14 at the Willow Brook Country Club, as well as traditional brunches.

The Mistletoe Auction will be fully online allowing for bidding from home and will last throughout the week.

There will also be a planned fun and safe outdoor Children’s event with activity kits for purchase and photos with Santa.

Some of the safety measures to anticipate at this year’s event are:

Following social distancing guidelines

Wearing a face covering

One-way flow of traffic

Distance between merchants

Hand sanitizing stations

Limited capacity

The League will continue to monitor all guidelines laid out by the CDC and that state of Texas as they prioritize the safety of the guests, merchants and volunteers.