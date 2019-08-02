Funeral services announced for co-founder of Cavender’s

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Patricia Cavender, one of the co-founder’s of Cavender’s Boot City, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86, according to the Erman Smith Funeral Home.

The funeral home said she passed away peacefully at her home in Pittsburg surrounded by friends and family.

Cavender and her late husband James co-founded the boots store back in 1965. The company has become the largest western wear dealer in the U.S. and is based in Tyler.

It has grown to 82 stores spread out across 11 states.

A memorial service is set for Saturday, August 3 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pittsburg. Visitation and lunch for all will be held afterward at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 12:30 p.m.

She is survived by her four children Joe, Mike, Traci, and Clay, as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.