Young Audiences of Northeast Texas presents to an educator who has not only provided outstanding service to their students but also to their colleagues in the field of arts education

Amanda Dunn has been the Fine Arts teacher at Dixie Elementary in Tyler for the last three years. She has taught art for five years and this year she became the new Texas Art Education Association: Region 7 Team Director. She is originally from Seven Points, Texas and her youth was spent learning new art styles, being active in church, embracing school and volunteering in many community organizations. In 2005, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (BSIS) with a minor in Education, EC-4th (CUM LAUDE) and an EC-12th Texas Fine Arts certification. Her passion for learning and art was brought on at a young age by her parents. She was constantly encouraged to finish what she started and to embrace both victories and failures with respect and an open mind. Her mission as an educator is to give every student the same opportunities, she was given to find their own learning styles through exploration and creativity. Nurturing her students’ abilities to express their knowledge and emotions is her true passion as an arts educator. You can donate in Amanda’s Honor at www.yanetexas.org