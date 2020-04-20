Young Audiences of Northeast Texas presents to an educator who has not only provided outstanding service to their students but also to their colleagues in the field of arts education

Regi Fowler is currently the Music Specialist at Douglas Elementary in Tyler. He is originally from Odessa, Texas and holds a Bachelor of Science in Education degree with a Music Emphasis from West Texas A&M University. From 1982 to 1990, he taught in the Canyon Texas Independent School District, teaching elementary music at Sundown Elementary and Valleyview Junior High as the Choir Director. While at the junior high, his choirs continuously won Superior and Excellent ratings at UIL, winning Best Junior High Treble Choir at the Greater Southwest Music Festival in 1989. For 25 years in Amarillo, Mr. Fowler was in full-time music ministry, first at Paramount Terrace Christian Church, and then at First Christian Church. He also continued his work in schools, judging UIL competitions in Odessa, Amarillo and Dallas, as well as a clinician to local school choirs and All District Choirs. He was also Vice President of Church and Community Choirs for Texas Choral Directors Association in the nineties. He retired from ministry in 2016 and moved to Tyler to be closer to family and to get back to his first love, teaching children about music. He loves his school and his profession. You can donate in Regi’s Honor at www.yanetexas.org