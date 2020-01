Over the next couple of weeks, W-2 forms will show up at your work desk or in your mail, and while we are all excited or anxious about getting a return or having to pay, you need to make sure your tax preparer is one you can trust. Better Business Bureau has some tips to make sure you choose the right one. You can always head over to https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-east-texas for more info.