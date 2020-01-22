White Oak ISD High School talks about their BBQ Cook-off that they will be hosting

White Oak High School is located just west of Longview on Highway 80. The Culinary Arts program and Culinary Arts club is new this year. It is comprised of students in grade 9-12 at White Oak High School who are enrolled in the culinary arts program. They are hosting the East Texas Regional High School BBQ Cook-off. BBQ teams will compete in the following categories: Dessert, Beans, Chicken, Ribs, and Brisket. The cook-off is timed and that puts pressure on the teams to work together to execute the competition items efficiently. Learn more at https://sites.google.com/woisd.net/wohsculinaryarts/home