State Senate Candidate, Democrat Audrey Spanko discussed the virtual Town Hall on Rural Health Care, which is Tuesday, July 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. Audrey is hosting the town hall with Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional Medical Center; Dr. Mike McCrady, president of Smith County Medical Society; and Dr. Beverly Waddleton family medicine specialist at UT Health East Texas in Quitman. Please click the link below to view the town hall.

https://www.mobilize.us/spanko4tx/event/289458/