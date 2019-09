Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired outdoor event, featuring art antiques, clothing, jewelry, hand made treasures, home decor and more. The Market is a 3 day event held two times a year. Vintage Market Days is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions. The Market will also provide the customer with a very special shopping experience. Grab your tickets now at http://vintagemarketdays.com/market/east-texas/tickets.php?e=545