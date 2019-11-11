Tyler Junior College Theater talks about their Zombie Prom play that’s coming up

Set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal, pretty senior Toffee has fallen for the class bad boy. Family pressure forces her to end the romance, and he charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump. He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee’s heart. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of 50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage. Get your tickets at https://www.tjc.edu/CulturalArtsDistrict