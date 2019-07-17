Breaking News
NTSB finds loss of engine power as cause of Tyler plane crash that killed pastor, father of 5

TJC Science Center talks about upcoming Moon Day event

East Texas Live
Posted: / Updated:

On Saturday, July 20, the day of the moon landing anniversary, the science center will host a full day of activities for all ages.

Events will be held throughout the center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Programs in the Hudnall Planetarium will include moon-related dome shows and guest speakers, including a presentation from Project Stratoclipse and children’s book author Rachael Peters and her dog, Abbi.

A special Moon Academy for all ages will offer activities such as model rocket building and studies of constellations, moon, telescopes and ham radio operations.

Lunar University, geared toward advanced students and adults, will offer a study of lunar rocks, a video presentation on the Apollo trajectory by a NASA engineer, and a keynote discussion from “Moon Man” Ken Murphy.

Exhibitors will include: Tyler Civil Air Patrol, Discovery Science Place, Girl Scouts, Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, Hobbytown, Mathnasium, “Moon Man” Ken Murphy, Project Stratoclipse, Rachael Peters and Tyler Amateur Radio Club.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, students and seniors. The first 250 guests will receive a commemorative Moon Day gift bag.

For more information, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu or call 903-510-2312

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC