TJC Science Center talks about upcoming Moon Day event

On Saturday, July 20, the day of the moon landing anniversary, the science center will host a full day of activities for all ages.

Events will be held throughout the center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Programs in the Hudnall Planetarium will include moon-related dome shows and guest speakers, including a presentation from Project Stratoclipse and children’s book author Rachael Peters and her dog, Abbi.

A special Moon Academy for all ages will offer activities such as model rocket building and studies of constellations, moon, telescopes and ham radio operations.

Lunar University, geared toward advanced students and adults, will offer a study of lunar rocks, a video presentation on the Apollo trajectory by a NASA engineer, and a keynote discussion from “Moon Man” Ken Murphy.

Exhibitors will include: Tyler Civil Air Patrol, Discovery Science Place, Girl Scouts, Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, Hobbytown, Mathnasium, “Moon Man” Ken Murphy, Project Stratoclipse, Rachael Peters and Tyler Amateur Radio Club.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, students and seniors. The first 250 guests will receive a commemorative Moon Day gift bag.

For more information, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu or call 903-510-2312