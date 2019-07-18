Times Square Family Dental shares the importance of dental health

Say cheese!

Everyone wants that “picture perfect” smile and that starts with proper dental care.

Times Square Family Dental stopped by to stress the importance of dental health.

They are located in the Times Square shopping center and offer the following services:

Athletic guards

Bite adjustments

Cosmestic dentistry

Tooth whitening kits

Bridges

Crowns

Fillings

Hygiene

Implant restoration

Dentures and more

If you’d like to learn more about them, click here to visit their website, or call 903-534-8110