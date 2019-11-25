Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday…a lot of presents will be bought and a lot of donations will be made. That also means the scam artists will be on the prowl.
The Better Business Bureau gives us some tips to have safe and smooth holiday shopping and giving experiences. Learn more at bbb.org/tyler
The Better Business Bureau talks about how to watch out for Holiday shopping scams this Black Friday
