TEACHING TOMORROW’S LEADERS TODAY: Troy University is offering a free online course for high school students, furloughed workers

Troy University is offering a free online course for high school students, furloughed workers

Leadership matters in a crisis. Dr. Jack Hawkins, chancellor of Troy University, explains why his unversity is offering a free online course in leadership to high school students and furloughed workers.

Learn more about the course here.

