SPCA puppies get GLEAUXing wash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This week, GLEAUX Car Wash in Tyler is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location with the GLEAUXlimpcs games as a way to give back to the community and support a local non-profit.



Part of the festivities included a dog-washing competition. Participants each took a turn at the venue’s “Evolution Dog Wash” kiosk, pampering puppies from the SPCA of East Texas. All pampered pooches were available for adoption.



KETK meteorologist Carson Vickroy spoke with Karen Kilgore of the SPCA of East Texas and GLEAUX event organizer Todd Hinkie during Thursday’s East Texas Live.