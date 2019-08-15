cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

SPCA joins us to talk about their Pooches on the Patio event tonight at Andy’s Custard and Clear the Shelters on Saturday

East Texas Live
Posted: / Updated:

Animals enrich our lives Inspire responsibility for animals promote spay/neuter practices Strengthen city and county relationships be responsive to changing community needs enlist the confidence of our donors, volunteers, and the community. Learn more about their mission and see more of their furry babies at https://spcaeasttx.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters East Texas Map

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC