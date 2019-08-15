Animals enrich our lives Inspire responsibility for animals promote spay/neuter practices Strengthen city and county relationships be responsive to changing community needs enlist the confidence of our donors, volunteers, and the community. Learn more about their mission and see more of their furry babies at https://spcaeasttx.com/
SPCA joins us to talk about their Pooches on the Patio event tonight at Andy’s Custard and Clear the Shelters on Saturday
