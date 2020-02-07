Smith Dental is offering free dental care at one-day event

Free Dental Day began at Smith Dental Care in 2004 with a few staff, three doctors and a big need in the East Texas community. This year marks the 16th annual event hosted by Smith Dental Care. Free Dental Day has grown to serve hundreds of patients each year. This is only possible with the help of countless volunteers, hygienists, dentists, oral surgeons, and medical doctors. Needs range from those with extreme tooth pain to others who just need gentle care and a friendly face. We offer cleanings, fillings and extractions at no cost to the patient for one day only, Saturday, February 8th. Some exclusions do apply and those can be reviewed on our website. Pre-registration is required and offered the day before the event on a first come, first serve basis.