Smith County Master Gardener stops in to tell us about their Bulbs to Blooms Conference and Sale

Smith County Master Gardeners are specially trained volunteers who provide horticultural information and help to the citizens of Smith County, working through the Smith County Extension office. Every October they host a conference and bulb/plant sale. Smith County Horticulture Agent will present Earthkind Bulbs for Year Round Beauty followed by the sale. There are art/gardening vendors also. A special silent auction of a rare flowering bulb will be held and Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions. Saturday, October 12, Registration 8:30 AM, Program begins at 9:00 AM and Sale begins at 11:30 AM-1:30 PM. Free and open to the public at Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St. Tyler TX. If you would like to learn more head on over to https://txmg.org/smith/ for more.