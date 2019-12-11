Rick Murphey the Jeweler shows off jewels, talks Holiday sales

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The announcement of the closing of Murphey the Jeweler closing their doors has created some confusion, so KETK wanted to clear things up for you!

Murphey the Jeweler on South Broadway in the Times Square shopping center is closing on Christmas Eve after more than 150 years in business.

But Rick Murphey the Jeweler is NOT CLOSING their doors. They are open and ready for you to come get some great holiday gifts.

Rick stopped by the KETK studio to share what they’ve got in the store and the sales going on for the holidays.

