RACE RELATIONS: Let’s Talk Tyler to hold virtual town hall Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Let’s Talk Tyler is set to host their second virtual meeting to discuss race relations following the death of George Floyd in the Minneapolis area.
The meeting will be held on Facebook Live on the Let’s Talk Tyler Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
If you would like to submit a question to be asked, you can email it to: letstalktyler@gmail.com
Below is a list of the people scheduled to attend:
- Dr. Gregory Littlefield – Family of Faith Christian Church
- Doug Baker – Marvin Methodist UMC
- Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr – St. Louis Baptist CHurch
- Pastor Rodney Curry – College Hill MBC
- Rev. Darryl Bowdre – South Central COC
- Supt. Milton Timmons – Jones Valley COGIC
- Rev. Ralph Caraway, Jr. – St. Mary Baptist Church
- Rabbi Neal Katz – Congregation Bethel EL
- Pastor Stephanie Mauldin-Shankle – Kingdom Family Church
- Dr. Jamie Capers – Miles Chapel CME
- Pastor Fritz Hager, Jr. – Bethel Bible Church
- Pastor DeMarcus Pierson – Omega Ministries Int.
- Pastor Brian Lightner – St. James CME
- Pastor Rickey Gardner – Bethel Bible Hope
- Bishop Laramie Jackson – Temple of Deliverance and Healing
- Rev. Orenthia Mason – North Tyler District CME
- Pastor Jason SMith – Green Acres Baptist Church
This is the second race relations held by Let’s Talk Tyler. They held a virtual town hall last Thursday.