RACE RELATIONS: Let’s Talk Tyler to hold virtual town hall Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Let’s Talk Tyler is set to host their second virtual meeting to discuss race relations following the death of George Floyd in the Minneapolis area.

The meeting will be held on Facebook Live on the Let’s Talk Tyler Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

If you would like to submit a question to be asked, you can email it to: letstalktyler@gmail.com

Below is a list of the people scheduled to attend:

Dr. Gregory Littlefield – Family of Faith Christian Church

Doug Baker – Marvin Methodist UMC

Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr – St. Louis Baptist CHurch

Pastor Rodney Curry – College Hill MBC

Rev. Darryl Bowdre – South Central COC

Supt. Milton Timmons – Jones Valley COGIC

Rev. Ralph Caraway, Jr. – St. Mary Baptist Church

Rabbi Neal Katz – Congregation Bethel EL

Pastor Stephanie Mauldin-Shankle – Kingdom Family Church

Dr. Jamie Capers – Miles Chapel CME

Pastor Fritz Hager, Jr. – Bethel Bible Church

Pastor DeMarcus Pierson – Omega Ministries Int.

Pastor Brian Lightner – St. James CME

Pastor Rickey Gardner – Bethel Bible Hope

Bishop Laramie Jackson – Temple of Deliverance and Healing

Rev. Orenthia Mason – North Tyler District CME

Pastor Jason SMith – Green Acres Baptist Church

This is the second race relations held by Let’s Talk Tyler. They held a virtual town hall last Thursday.