Quitman’s Stitchin’ Heaven provides free supplies and guidance to aid in face mask creation

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) With health care facilities across the state facing shortages of protective masks, Quitman quilt shop Stitchin’ Heaven has provided resources for those looking to create masks at home for donation or personal use.

In the past two weeks, Stitchin’ Heaven’s staff and online community of quilters has donated hundreds of masks to medical facilities and nursing homes across the country.

“We feel like we are in a unique position to be able to help a lot of people and want to do our part. Our health care workers are on the front lines and we are sending them into battle without the proper tools. We want to bring awareness to the mask shortage because we need everyone’s help and participation to overcome it and flatten the curve of this virus. If you’re able, we encourage everyone to act together as a community to help slow the spread so that hospitals can keep up and we don’t lose more lives.” Clay Luttrell, Stitchin’ Heaven co-owner

Stitchin Heaven has created a landing page and YouTube tutorial that breaks down the process of creating masks and offers advice on materials.

They also gave us a demonstration on how to make a face mask out of cloth from your house.

If you’d like to visit them, they are located at 321 Richards Street, Quitman, TX 75783.