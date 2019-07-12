Breaking News
Arkansas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter makes unexpected landing in Troup, pilots uninjured
cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Register your shelter or rescue group to join Clear The Shelters.

Pets Fur People

East Texas Live
Posted: / Updated:

Pets Fur People Gayle Helms brings her fury friend Monkey by and tells us more about how you can adopt your next best friend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters Partners

SPCA of East Texas

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People

Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter

Nicholas Pet Haven

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC