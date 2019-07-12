Pets Fur People Gayle Helms brings her fury friend Monkey by and tells us more about how you can adopt your next best friend.
Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019
NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.
Register your shelter or rescue group to join Clear The Shelters.