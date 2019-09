CityFest East Texas is a multicultural festival being held October 5-6 on Tyler's Downtown Square. This free event will feature top music artists, a family fun zone, BMX demonstrations, and a message of hope from Andrew Palau. Leading up to the weekend are a number of events including Fiesta Latina, BuckOut, prison ministries, and luncheons for men and women. Go check out their website at https://www.cityfest.org for more.