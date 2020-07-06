New Creation Foundation explains their 12 month discipleship program to help fight addiction

New Creation Foundation Inc. is a 12-month long outreach ministry for men and women (NCF), a recognized 501(c)3.
The mission of NCRC is to bring Christ-centered restoration and healing to individuals and families that have been destroyed by chronic life-controlling issues or addictions such as Behavior: anger, anxiety, depression, pornography, gambling; Substance: prescription medications, illicit drugs, alcohol, food; Relationships: co-dependent, unhealthy or enmeshed, while empowering them to become productive members of society.
