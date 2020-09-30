Mission Partner Services: Suicide Prevention & Awareness

This content is sponsored

September is Suicide Prevention Month and many people don’t know how to deal with this issue when it comes to their life or someone they may know. Mission Partner Services is here to help show some ways that you or someone you know can get help.

Mission Partner Services is a new, specialty mental health clinic in Tyler and serves the East Texas area with Intensive Outpatient Therapy (IOT). It is a level of care that falls between inpatient treatment and individual outpatient therapy. IOT helps clients by providing support, both from the therapist leading the group as well as other group members. IOT helps guide clients through the recovery process by providing education on coping skills and techniques to combat intense stressors. This provides the opportunity for clients to obtain treatment while still being able to be at home or work. The focus is helping clients heal from where they are; not so much focusing on past events.

For more information please go to: http://www.missionpartnerservices.com