Mill Creek Ranch Resort shares a great weekend family getaway idea

CANTON, Texas (KETK) The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much of our everyday lives, including summer vacations.

But an East Texas resort is offering a perfect idea for a weekend family getaway.

Mill Creek Ranch Resort, located in Canton, offers cottages, RV sites, and venue spaces for weekend getaways, family reunions, corporate and church retreats.

They have a lot of amenities to offer such as:

two swimming pools

a unique swimming hole with a beach area

disc golf

a tree house

and stocked ponds

They have over 200 acres to explore.

If you’re interested in making a reservation, you can learn more here.

DESTINATION TEXAS

Due to the pandemic, KETK & Fox 51 wanted to help families find fun things to do together while never having to leave our state.

Two of our segments are in Canton and not far away from Mill Creek Ranch resort.

You can check them out here: