The UT Health East Texas Olympic Centers are supporting the East Texas Food Bank by placing food barrels at all nine locations throughout East Texas, not only making the opportunity to donate food items easier for our members and employees system-wide, but anyone in the East Texas community who would like to donate food items is encouraged to stop by our locations and drop off canned food or other non-perishable food items. If you would like to learn more head over to UTHealthEastTexas.com