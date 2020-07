COVID-19 has changed how we do just about everything, including working from home and e-learning.

Marci Powell, president and CEO of Marci Powell & Associates, is hoping to help people navigate working from home and the process of e-learning.

She also discusses her new book titled R.E.M.O.T.E.: Leverage the Distance and Achieve Excellence When Working Remotely.

Find out much more about Marci Powell & Associates here. also at find more about her book at marcipowell.co/book