KETK & Sloan Law Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us, winner Heartisans Marketplace

Congratulations to Heartisans Marketplace in Longview for being one of the winners of the KETK Sloan Law Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us Contest. Heartisans Marketplace is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and unique gift shop located in Longview. Their mission is to provide a customized job readiness program to unemployed women living in the local community. Profits generated from the sale of their products, along with community donations, provide training and employment opportunities for program participants. If you would like to nominate a non-profit to win, please click the link below.
http://: https://www.easttexasmatters.com/contests/sloan-firm-what-matters-to-you-matters-to-us