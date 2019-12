A lot is going on around the Rose City. Goodman-LeGrand Museum “Home for the Holidays” Open House on Dec. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m.2. Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar at the Rose Garden Center and Garden on Dec. 14 from 10 am to 8 pm. plus much more. Head to https://www.cityoftyler.org/ for all the details.