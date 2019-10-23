Jarvis Christian College joins us to chat about the seventh annual Jarvis Festival benefiting the UNCF

The 7th Annual Jarvis Festival (benefiting the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)) kicks off this Thurs. Oct. 24 and runs through Sat. Nov. 2. The 8-day festival features a wide range of activities: socials, celebrity lectures, the coronation of our king and queen (Mr. & Miss Jarvis), food vendors, a “Day of the Dead” commemoration service & dinner, a “Think Pink” basketball shoot out competition, a carnival, a Halloween party, Haunted House, telethon and more. Learn more at https://www.jarvis.edu/