WE’RE HIRING: Hospitality Health ER looking to fill positions in Tyler, Longview

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting East Texas and unemployment numbers still high, one East Texas company is looking to hire people.

Hospitality Health ER is hiring full-time and part-time jobs at all ERs in Tyler & Longview right now.

But they also want to give back to the community, which is why they’re holding a blood drive on July 6.

They have two locations here in East Texas:

Tyler: 3943 Old Jacksonville Hwy

Longview: 3111 McCann Road

This is sponsored content