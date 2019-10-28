Heritage Syrup Festival gearing up for another year of fun

The tradition of ribbon cane syrup making will be commemorated at the Annual Heritage Syrup Festival, always the second Saturday of November from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The highlight of the only folk life festival in East Texas is the syrup making demonstration on the Depot Museum grounds.

Experienced syrup makers operate the museum’s antique mule powered equipment to produce old fashioned cane syrup.

While the syrup cooks, other folk artist demonstrate the techniques of:

lace making

rope making

basket making

blacksmithing

wood carving

quilting

other old-time survival skills

Folk singers entertain, antique tractors whine, a petting zoo, and local civic organizations offer a varied selection of food and beverages.

From the museum, the festivities spread six blocks to Heritage Square, which is located in the Downtown National Register Historic District.

Hay ride shuttles, sponsored by the Rusk County 4-H Club, provide rustic transportation between the Depot Museum and Downtown Heritage Square. Call Suzanne Cross, City of Henderson Tourism Coordinator toll free at (866) 650-5529 for more information or Vickie Armstrong at the Depot Museum by calling (903) 657-4303.