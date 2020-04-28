GIVING DAY: Women’s Fund of Smith County

The Women’s Fund of Smith County believes that together is better. Through collective giving, we transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children.

In collaboration with area nonprofits, the Women’s Fund seeks to foster big dreams and far-reaching community impact.

We are a giving circle of women, who collectively make annual gifts, learn about community needs and study best practices in philanthropy.

Since 2009, through our high-impact grants process, the Women’s Fund has awarded more than $1,600,000 for local programs that benefit the women and children of Smith County!

We hope you will consider supporting the Women’s Fund of Smith County, as together we grow philanthropy and make a difference in the lives of women and children.