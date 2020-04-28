yleh

GIVING DAY: Winnsboro Center for the Arts – Wood County

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vision Statement: To integrate the arts into community life. We believe that participating in the arts promotes creativity, entrepreneurship, and spiritual well-being which are essential for community and economic vitality.

Our long-term goal is to insure a stable infrastructure and financial security for the organization.

As the “heart of the arts” in Winnsboro, we will continue to work with the city and associated organizations to develop Winnsboro as a desirable destination for residents and visitors alike.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories