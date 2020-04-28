GIVING DAY: PATH – Smith County

PATH seeks to restore HOPE with a personalized approach to empower our East Texas neighbors to thrive in our community. Our core values are respect, caring, honesty, responsibility and change.

PATH is a frontline organization that is uniquely positioned to respond to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our food pantry, the largest in the region, is experiencing a 20-30% increase in neighbors served with a 50% reduction in operating hours. PATH is also faced with the challenge of sourcing fresh produce, bread, dairy and meat at retail cost. Our Emergency Assistance programs for rent, utility and prescription assistance are receiving increased demand. May rent assistance is earmarked for families who have suffered income loss due to the pandemic. We expect to see heavy demand for these programs for the next several months.