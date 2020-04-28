GIVING DAY: Letourneau University – Gregg County

LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university in the nation where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community.

LETU offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a wide range of disciplines online and at LETU’s 196-acre residential campus in Longview, Texas.

With only online courses offered for the remainder of the Spring semester, the university, doing the right thing, will return nearly $2 million to families (50% of the student’s Room and Board ).

Many families have lost jobs and income and may find it harder to return their student to LeTourneau in the fall.