GIVING DAY: Jeepin’ for Jesus – Angelina County

Our Mission is simple. We go out into the Offroad Community & spread the love of Christ. We simply want to love people & to let them know that Jesus loves them dearly. We attend as many events as we can, giving away free water, free bibles & telling people about Jesus’ Love for them. Although we don’t do this for a living , it is certainly our passion therefore 100% of the money that we receive goes back into the ministry.

We are called to spread the Love of Christ & that’s exactly what we are going to do. One way we do it by sending out Jeepin for Jesus decals. We have decals in all 50 states, 10 countries & 4 continents. Another way we do it is by giving away Bibles. We have given away 1000s and we are going to continue giving them away to anyone that will read them. Also we give away free bottled water & snacks. But unfortunately these things cost money and that’s where we need YOUR help. At Jeepin for Jesus, there aren’t any paid employees. Everyone is a Volunteer, so every dime received goes to purchasing supplies to spread the good news of Christ.

We want to thank you in advance for your support and pray that God blesses you immensely.