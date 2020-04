Mission- “To eliminate hunger & feed hope in Camp County.”

Vission -“A hunger free county. We are a primary destination point for people in need.”

God’s Closet is a non-profit, all volunteers, that is going to serve a vital role during the COVID-19 emergency.

Many families are loosing their income, they need help now & their kids need food now. A nourished family that will be better equipped to fight this pandemic.