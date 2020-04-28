GIVING DAY: Elijah’s Retreat – Cherokee County

Elijah’s Retreat nurtures attachment for families facing autism through outdoor adventure and the interaction with therapeutic animals.

They provides a 50-acre beautiful, peaceful setting for families to disconnect from schedules and simply see the world through their child’s eyes as they explore nature and animals with new excitement. We provide comfortable, inexpensive cabins and numerous opportunities for families to relax, reconnect and create lasting memories.

Your Donation today gives these amazing families facing autism the opportunity to catch a smile, hear “I love you” and build lasting memories as a family through interactions with animals and nature. Your donation gives autistic children the opportunity to run, play, and explore their interests in their own way and try new things. Your donation helps an autistic kid find a lifelong friend who understands them. Your donation provides families the opportunity to go days without a single meltdown. Your donation gives an autistic young adult work experience.

Elijah’s Retreat served 204 families and over 400 kids with autism in 2019 and turned countless families away due to a lack of availability. We need your help to build a fourth cabin to provide 80 more families this amazing opportunity for attachment each year. The families who come to Elijah’s Retreat want an additional cabin so badly that they raised $9,000! One family has volunteered the time and resources of their Construction Company to help us build the fourth cabin! Lowes in Palestine is giving us the building materials as close to cost as possible and offered volunteers! The Timshel Foundation, Woodmen Life, Kiwanas Club and the Rotary Club of Jacksonville have also graciously donated. We need your help to finish our fundraising efforts to build this fourth cabin!