GIVING DAY: East Texas Food Bank

Smith County announces 9 recoveries, 0 new cases of coronavirus
The East Texas Food Bank exists to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas for the 1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, who are facing hunger.

They distribute food through a network of more than 200 partner agencies and feeding programs throughout a 26-county, 20,000-square-mile service area.

Our vision is a hunger-free East Texas, and as long as there is one hungry neighbor in our community, our doors will be open to serve them.

As the effects of COVID-19 ripple through our community, your support is needed now more than ever.

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, all donations up to $10,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact of your gift!

