GIVING DAY: Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County

Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Smith County exists to minimize the trauma children face when they have been victimized by abuse.

Cases worked through CAC are criminal, focusing on children ages birth through 17 who have been victims of physical and/or sexual abuse, have witnessed a violent crime or been exposed to community violence.

By collaborating with caring professionals and agencies, CAC provides a safe, child-friendly place where children tell their story.

Children and non-offending family members are assisted through each step in the criminal justice process.

The goal at CAC is to protect the best interests of the child through the investigation and prosecution stages and to meet future needs that arise as the child continues the healing process.

Additionally, Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County ensures that all services necessary to the healing process are readily available, at no cost, for children and their family members.