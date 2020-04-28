GIVING DAY: CASA for Kids of East Texas

The mission of CASA for Kids of East Texas, Inc. is to support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties by providing court appointed trained community volunteers who advocate for loving, safe, and permanent outcomes.

Imagine what it feels like to be the person who shows a child that heroes still walk the earth, and not all grown-ups are the same. You can be the one to restore a child’s faith in people and give them hope for the future. Think about a time in your life when you felt very alone and someone came to stand beside you. Do you remember what a gift that was? You can give that same gift to an abused or neglected child as a Court Appointed Special Advocate®.

CASA for Kids of East Texas is a non-profit organization that mobilizes community volunteers to help break the cycle of child abuse. These volunteers advocate for children that are involved in the family court system in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties. Child Protective Services (CPS) has removed these children from their homes, and they now reside in foster care. CASA® volunteers have an opportunity to affect real change in the lives of these children by advocating for their best interests in court.