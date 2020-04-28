GIVING DAY: Blessings of Grace Marion County Food Pantry

The mission of Blessings of Grace Marion County Food Pantry is to provide food for distribution to poor or needy persons registered with Blessings of Grace Food Pantry and the Children’s Backpack Program that reside within Marion County, Texas and the Jefferson ISD.

Blessings of Grace is struggling to stay operating in this time of COVID-19 crisis. Our best asset, our volunteer pool, has dwindled down to very few available workers. The majority of our volunteers are older and some of the volunteers have health issues. Despite these challenges, we have enough people on hand to do what we do – feed school children and families in Marion County. Donations of meat, canned goods or other staples have dropped off drastically, and the financial donors that we count on for operating funds have all but vanished. All donations will be used to purchase food items.