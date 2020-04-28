GIVING DAY: Andrew’s Center – Smith County

At the Treatment and Learning Center (TLC), we are dedicated to piecing our community together by helping children, teens and adults with neurodevelopmental disabilities learn the skills they need to better interact with their families, friends, teachers, and caregivers.

TLC utilizes Intensive Behavioral Intervention to help improve skills including social, play, language, communication, daily living, safety, vocational and academic skills while also reducing challenging or impeding behaviors.

As therapy providers for children, teens and adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities we operate mostly off of the revenue from providing the services.

The therapy we provide is intensive and hands on and requires a lot of face time with our clients and their families.

In an effort to abide by social distancing regulations and keep our clients and staff healthy, we had to make major adjustments to our service delivery which substantially reduced the amount of revenue we were able to bring in.

Our general operations budget took a significant hit, therefore funds raised will support the program operations.