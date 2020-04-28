GIVING DAY: Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is a local, independent non-profit that supports those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Every dollar raised stays in Smith County to provide life-changing support to those living with an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis and their caregivers.

Alzheimer’s is currently the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. One out of every nine people over the age of 65 is currently living with Alzheimer’s while one out of every three seniors will have dementia in their lifetime. According to the census data for Smith County, there are roughly 36,000 individuals 65 years of age and over residing in Smith County. An estimated 3,343 of these individuals are living with some type of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County currently serves an average of 200 families per month, which is almost 2,400 families per year.

Over the past 36 years, the Alliance has evolved and grown into a multi-faceted organization with the goal of helping all people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. We currently serve the community by walking beside all those seeking our help throughout their journey with this devastating disease at little to no cost to the family. We offer comprehensive case management by an LMSW, respite care assistance, counseling, support groups, the Project Lifesaver location program, a respite care day program as well as education and awareness on brain health across the lifespan.